Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,318 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $4,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,212,500 shares in the company, valued at $274,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $4,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,212,500 shares in the company, valued at $274,283,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 287,883 shares of company stock worth $23,778,678 over the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Carvana Stock Up 5.1 %

Carvana stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

