Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,895 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

