Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

