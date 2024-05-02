Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.89. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $169.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

