Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,945 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Criteo worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 126.2% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,803 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

