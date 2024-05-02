Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,600 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

