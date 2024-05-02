Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,315 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average is $77.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

