Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

