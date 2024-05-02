Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 33,657 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,657 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $3,744,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

