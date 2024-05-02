Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,997 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

