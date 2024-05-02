Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,740 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.