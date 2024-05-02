Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.86.

NYSE RACE opened at $415.92 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $273.39 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,280,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

