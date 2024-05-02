Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GSM opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
