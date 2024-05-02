Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSM opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,017,000 after purchasing an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

