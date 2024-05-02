Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNCL opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

