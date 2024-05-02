Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Trading Down 0.8%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.