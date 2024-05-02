First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.88-0.98 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Advantage Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
FA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
