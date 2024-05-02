First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.