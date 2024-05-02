First Merchants Corp Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 647.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $394.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $303.40 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

