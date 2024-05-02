First National Bank Sioux Falls Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Alphabet by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $163.86 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

