First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,363,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,424,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 322,097 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,551.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 2,029,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 165,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 897,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

