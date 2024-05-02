First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2,673.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.