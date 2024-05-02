First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

