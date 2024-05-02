Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.