Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.16. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 1,308,895 shares.
Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.50 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
