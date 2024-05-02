FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.54. Approximately 17,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.
FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000.
FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.
