Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,822.0 days.

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

