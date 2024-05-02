Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Short Interest Update

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 1,113,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,822.0 days.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $13.51.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
