Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Shares Up 4.8%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 1,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It operates through Aviation; Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRM); User Fees; Air Security; Access Fees; Noise; Non-Regulated Business; and International segments. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for PRM; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

