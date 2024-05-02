Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FLUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

