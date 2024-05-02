Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

