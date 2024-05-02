Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.
Foran Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.55.
About Foran Mining
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.