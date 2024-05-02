Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 359,390 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

