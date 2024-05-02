Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

