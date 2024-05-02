FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of FTC Solar worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 39.8% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 478,265 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth about $756,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at $335,629.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at $335,629.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 384,300 shares of company stock worth $200,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

