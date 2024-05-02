Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 4.34. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

