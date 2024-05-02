Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Funko had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $291.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Funko Trading Down 1.3 %

FNKO stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Funko in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $31,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $330,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,972 shares of company stock worth $223,485. Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

