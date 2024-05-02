FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ET stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

