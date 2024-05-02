FY2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report released on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PII. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 5.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

