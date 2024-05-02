Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,911,091 shares traded.

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 12.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Galileo Resources

In other Galileo Resources news, insider J Richard Wollenberg bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,140.31). Corporate insiders own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

