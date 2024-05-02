GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

