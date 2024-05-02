GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC boosted its position in FOX by 4.5% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,522,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FOX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 868,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 74,399 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

