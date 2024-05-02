GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,599 Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1,319.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

