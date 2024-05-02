GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

