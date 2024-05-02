GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $31,816,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright
In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Curtiss-Wright Price Performance
Shares of CW opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
