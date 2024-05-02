GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 419 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

