GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $57,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,267 shares of company stock worth $11,205,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.6 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $212.54 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.11.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

