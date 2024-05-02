GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $59,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price (down from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $378.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.69 and a 200-day moving average of $414.21. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.33 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.