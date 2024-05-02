GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $59,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in National Grid by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

NGG opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

