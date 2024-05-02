GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $61,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 47.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,790,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,212,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,250 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.