GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $62,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -63.58%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

