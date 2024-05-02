GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

