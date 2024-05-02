GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H opened at $149.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,553 shares of company stock valued at $324,979,789. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

